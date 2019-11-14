Vantyi’s life celebrated at memorial service

A visionary and community builder. Those were words used to describe the late Richmond Vantyi at a memorial service held in his honour in New Brighton on Wednesday night.

The 85-year-old Vantyi, founder of Vantyi and Vantyi funeral parlour, died on Thursday last week after a long illness.

His first son, Mhlangovuyo Vantyi, 49, said Vantyi would be remembered for his teachings and wisdom.

“We are what we are because of him, our achievements are because of him.

“Today we are parents and we’ll be able to pass on his teachings to our children because of the values he taught us,” Mhlangovuyo said.

He said his late father had been a community builder and a great Samaritan to all.

“He invested in people, and all his life he did a lot of great things for the community.

“He was kind and welcoming, and we believe that all of that wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for God as he was a man of God.”