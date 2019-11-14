Vantyi’s life celebrated at memorial service
A visionary and community builder. Those were words used to describe the late Richmond Vantyi at a memorial service held in his honour in New Brighton on Wednesday night.
The 85-year-old Vantyi, founder of Vantyi and Vantyi funeral parlour, died on Thursday last week after a long illness.
His first son, Mhlangovuyo Vantyi, 49, said Vantyi would be remembered for his teachings and wisdom.
“We are what we are because of him, our achievements are because of him.
“Today we are parents and we’ll be able to pass on his teachings to our children because of the values he taught us,” Mhlangovuyo said.
He said his late father had been a community builder and a great Samaritan to all.
“He invested in people, and all his life he did a lot of great things for the community.
“He was kind and welcoming, and we believe that all of that wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for God as he was a man of God.”
Speaking at the service at Nangoza Jebe Hall, SA Funeral Practitioners Association Eastern Cape chair Silo Headbush said Vantyi’s passing was sad and had left a hole in many people’s lives.
“He was helpful to his colleagues.
“He silently closed the door of life and our lives will be empty in the areas he brightened throughout his years on earth.”
He said Vantyi had been reliable and had touched many people’s lives.
Zamisa Glen, from the Black Management Forum, said Vantyi had had a vision in life.
He said Vantyi had worked for the community.
“He was a very good listener and had a sound business mind,” he said.
Mandi Maliza from the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc) described Vantyi as a pillar of strength.
She said he had believed in gender equality and had been the man behind the stability of the Nafcoc office in the Eastern Cape. .
“We can never have another Vantyi again.
“He was a man with a vision and today we have the women’s organisation in Nafcoc because of him,” Maliza said.
Nafcoc chair Mpilontle Ndlaleni, said Vantyi had left a legacy.
“Vantyi never took a short cut, he climbed the ladder step by step to get where he was,” Ndlaleni said.
Vantyi leaves four children and 10 grandchildren.
His funeral will be held at the Nangoza Jebe Hall on Friday.