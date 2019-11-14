Girl suspended for bullying a boy at Randfontein school

The Gauteng education department on Thursday suspended a grade 10 pupil at a west rand school with immediate effect for allegedly assaulting and bullying a grade 9 pupil.

The incident happened on Tuesday at the Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein after both pupils had written exams.

In video footage that went viral on social media, the 16-year-old girl is seen assaulting the boy, also 16.

“It is unfortunate that the incident happened at the time when learners are busy with their year-end examinations. We strongly condemn any misdemeanour in schools, which could lead to serious action being taken against a learner,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

The department said it had sent its psychosocial team to provide necessary support to all affected by the incident.

The department said the school governing body would facilitate the disciplinary process in due course.

“We urge principals and educators to respond appropriately when cases of bullying, violence and intimidation are reported.

“Ignoring these reports makes the victim feel more vulnerable and subjected to secondary trauma of adults who show a cavalier attitude."

In a separate incident in Heidelberg, south of Johannesburg, a group of parents locked the gates at Mountainview Secondary School and prevented teachers and pupils from entering the schoolyard.

The parents said they had long-standing grievances that had not been addressed by the district.

The department said grade 12 pupils from the school were transported by officials to an undisclosed venue where they continued with their examinations.

“Because of the disruption, it is sad to note that all grade 9 and grade 11 learners could not write their examinations. However, the examinations will be rescheduled to another date and learners will continue as normal from tomorrow,” Mabona said.