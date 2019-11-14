Bobani's failed promise shatters dreams of Bay boxing world title holder

Heartbroken Port Elizabeth world champion boxer Nozipho Bell has threatened to quit the sport after Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani failed to honour a promised R500,000 sponsorship which she needed to defend her title.



Bell, 31, of Walmer Township, now faces being stripped of her World Boxing Federation (WBF) featherweight title if her title-defence fight does not materialise...

