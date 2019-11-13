Sport

Telkom Knockout final to be held at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban

By Marc Strydom - 13 November 2019
A general view of Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban during the 2018 Nedbank Cup semi final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars on April 21.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Telkom Knockout final will be held at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban‚ the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Durban’s World Cup semifinal venue has been a favourite for cup finals by the PSL‚ and last held the Nedbank Cup final in May‚ where First Division TS Galaxy shocked Kaizer Chiefs.

The PSL wrote in a statement: “On Saturday 14 December 2019 – two days before the Day of Reconciliation – Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium will open its doors for the 2019/20 Telkom Knockout final.

“The Telkom Knockout Final makes a return to Moses Mabhida after four years of absence at the venue.

“The last time Moses Mabhida Stadium hosted the Telkom Knockout final was back in 2015 where Mamelodi Sundowns emerged victorious.”

The TKO semifinals see Lamontville Golden Arrows meet Mamelodi Sundowns at Durban's Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday‚ November 23‚ while Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United meet at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on

Sunday‚ November 24.

