Flying with sports gear? Soon it's going to cost you more on SAA

If you’re planning to fly on SAA with your bicycle, golf clubs or sailing equipment and don’t want to pay extra for these items, you’d better book your ticket before Friday.

Until now, SAA has allowed passengers to check in a bag or suitcase plus certain sports gear - such as bikes, golf clubs, horse saddles, and archery and sailing equipment - at no extra charge.

But from November 15 sports gear will form part of passengers’ total free baggage allocation on the national carrier.

In other words, if you check in a bag, you will pay for your sporting equipment as excess baggage.

That’s been the situation on South Africa’s other “non-budget” domestic airline for a while. On British Airways, if you need to check in something along with your sporting equipment, you are charged R320.