Suspect accused of raping toddler pleads not guilty

A 49-year-old man accused of raping a toddler pleaded not guilty in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday.

Mzingisi James Ntshontshi did not give a plea explanation, saying through his legal representative, Xolile Bodlo, that this would come to light during the trial.

Ntshontshi is accused of raping the 19-month-old, who had been left in his care after the woman who had been looking after the little girl had left the Elf Street, Sea Vista, house at about 6am on August 12 2018.

It is alleged that when the woman returned about two hours later the front door of the house was open.

When asked by the woman where the baby was the man allegedly told her the child’s mother had collected her.

After the woman was unable to locate the child a community member found the crying and bloodied toddler in bushes nearby at about 4pm.

The trial continues.