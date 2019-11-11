News

Hawks colonel shot dead at home

By TIMESLIVE - 11 November 2019
A colonel in the Hawks serious corruption investigation team was shot dead at her home in Cape Town on Sunday night.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A Hawks colonel was shot dead at her home in Table View, Cape Town, on Sunday night.

Huitbrecht Christina Stemmet, 47, was shot twice and died on the scene.

The incident happened about 8pm.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said Stemmet, a “seasoned and dedicated officer”, was attached to the serious corruption investigation team.

The motive for her murder was unknown.

“Preliminary investigation at this stage has ruled out any links to the Hawks’ investigations  she was handling.”

A police source, who cannot be quoted by name, told TimesLIVE Stemmet had been involved in a high-profile investigation.

An inquest case has been opened.

