WATCH | Springboks arrive in Port Elizabeth ahead of trophy tour

A jubilant crowd welcomed the 2019 Rugby World Cup champions as they arrived in Port Elizabeth on Saturday afternoon ahead of their trophy tour around Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday.

Hundreds of supporters dressed in green and gold shouted with joy, waved South African flags and blew vuvuzelas as the Springboks arrived shortly after 5pm.

Elsie Stuurman was among those who came out to show her support.

“It’s so amazing to watch people so united. We are grateful and so proud of the Springboks for what they have done for the country,” she said.

Bongeka Ntlangwini said the victory should be celebrated by all South Africans.

“I’m not even a rugby fan but when any South African team wins, it is cause for celebration for all who love and live in this country,” she said.

Lynette Shaw said: “I’m so happy that we have the privilege to receive the team to Siya Kolisi's home. His story is very inspirational and it warms my heart that kids from his home will get to meet our national team.”