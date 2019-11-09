Where to catch our Boks on their Nelson Mandela Bay trophy tour
“We are taking back the four way!”
These are the words of Uitenhage resident Patrick Lindoor, who is just one of thousands expected to flood the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday to welcome the Springboks during their post-Rugby World Cup trophy tour.
Lindoor explained that the “four way” at the Kamesh Road and Acacia Avenue intersection was formerly referred to as “All Black Square”, and predominately used by residents in the area to celebrate New Zealand victories and the annual release of the matric results.
However, when Springbok captain and Port Elizabeth resident Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan last weekend, Lindoor said he had never seen the renowned gathering spot packed to capacity as it was, which in turn sparked the idea to replicate and develop the atmosphere in order for the world champions to receive a hero’s welcome.
“It was truly an electric atmosphere. The sense of pride and accomplishment resonated throughout the area with people filling the intersection and spilling over in all directions.
“I then thought why not make their arrival as unforgettable,” Lindoor said.
“I took to Facebook to ask people for R50 donations to create a banner which will be draped over the Rosedale sign board.
“In no time we received R1,700, with donations still coming in, so we printed the banner which says ‘Uitenhage welcomes the RWC 2019 Champs’ as well as other A3 posters.”
He said the festivities, which would include live music and a few food stalls, would start at 10am.
Fortunately, regardless of whether or not Bay residents will be at the “four way”, rugby supporters eager to be part of the Bay leg of the Springbok Trophy Tour will be spoilt for choice on Sunday.
Ample opportunity exists to see the Boks during two stops at Port Elizabeth City Hall and Greenacres Shopping Centre respectively.
Between the two stops the Boks’ bus parade will move through several suburbs and areas.
The trophy tour will start at Vuyisile Mini Square at the City Hall at 9am, where mayor Mongameli Bobani will welcome Kolisi, coach Rassie Erasmus and the rest of the squad during a short official engagement.
The following route will then be taken, with fans encouraged to line the streets to welcome the Boks:
City Hall to Wolfson Stadium
The bus will drive along Baakens Street towards Govan Mbeki Avenue and cross over Russell Road, proceeding down Govan Mbeki Avenue into Commercial Road.
The entourage will proceed along Commercial Road and turn right into Mati Road.
The victory celebrations continue with a right turn into Ferguson, left turn into Mendi Road and then proceed to Ngesi Road.
The entourage will turn right into Ntshekisa Road and left into Norongo Road.
Supporters will then see the team turn right into Nobatana Street. The bus will be stationary in Stofile Street, near the Wolfson Stadium facing Matomela Street.
Wolfson Stadium to Zwide
The bus will departs from the Wolfson Stadium and head down Matomela Street, turn left into Seyisi Street and right into Mavuso Street.
The entourage will then turn right into Mavuso Road and make a left turn into Daku Road, proceeding towards Njoli Square.
The bus will then turn right into Njoli Road and head to Spondo Road.
A right turn follows into Koyana Road and proceed towards the M14/Ralo Road Intersection.
The bus will head along Koyana Road towards the M14, turn right into M19 and proceed to the M17 Dibanisa Road turn-off.
It will turn right there and proceed with a left turn into Dibanisa Road, followed by another left into Tyinira Road.
A left turn follows into Khozi Street and the entourage will proceed towards the Mandela Peace Park.
Mandela Peace Park to Uitenhage
After leaving Mandela Peace Park, the parade will turn left into Khozi Street, followed by a right into Tyinira Street and then proceed towards the M20.
The bus will turn left on the M20 and head towards Daniel Pienaar Road, then turning into Thorn Street towards Graaff-Reinet Road.
Uitenhage residents will then see the bus turn left into Graaff-Reinet Road and into Church Road, followed by a right into Caledon Street and Kamesh Road.
It will turn right into Acacia Avenue, right into Rosedale Drive and into Maduna Road, right into Middle Street, followed by a left into Caledon Street.
It will turn right into Cuyler Street and into Rocklands Road, left into Matanzima Road, right into Mabandla Street and then a left into Tize Street.
The bus will turn left into Ponana Tini Road, right into Matanzima Road and proceed towards Melbrooks Avenue.
Uitenhage to Despatch
The parade will turn right into Melbrooks Avenue, proceed across Algoa Road and continue towards the R333, where it will turn right on the R333 towards Main Road, Despatch, and then proceed into Botha Street.
Despatch to Greenacres Shopping Centre
From Botha Street the parade will turn left into Old Uitenhage Road, turn right into Nooitgedacht Road and proceed to Stanford Road.
The entourage will be stationary for a brief period opposite the Cleary Park Shopping Centre before proceeding to Kempston Road.
It will then turn into CJ Langenhoven Drive and left into Ring Road past the taxi rank.
Greenacres to Port Elizabeth Airport
The parade will turn left into Greyville Road and right into Cape Road towards the William Moffett Expressway.
It will turn left into the William Moffett towards Buffelsfontein Road.
From Buffelsfontein Road, the bus will turn into Heugh Road and make a right at Third Avenue, Walmer, to head to the Port Elizabeth Airport.
Just in case Sunday’s parade excitement is not enough, supporters can also welcome the Springboks when they arrive at the airport on Saturday at 4.45pm.