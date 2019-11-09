Where to catch our Boks on their Nelson Mandela Bay trophy tour

“We are taking back the four way!”

These are the words of Uitenhage resident Patrick Lindoor, who is just one of thousands expected to flood the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday to welcome the Springboks during their post-Rugby World Cup trophy tour.

Lindoor explained that the “four way” at the Kamesh Road and Acacia Avenue intersection was formerly referred to as “All Black Square”, and predominately used by residents in the area to celebrate New Zealand victories and the annual release of the matric results.

However, when Springbok captain and Port Elizabeth resident Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan last weekend, Lindoor said he had never seen the renowned gathering spot packed to capacity as it was, which in turn sparked the idea to replicate and develop the atmosphere in order for the world champions to receive a hero’s welcome.

“It was truly an electric atmosphere. The sense of pride and accomplishment resonated throughout the area with people filling the intersection and spilling over in all directions.

“I then thought why not make their arrival as unforgettable,” Lindoor said.

“I took to Facebook to ask people for R50 donations to create a banner which will be draped over the Rosedale sign board.

“In no time we received R1,700, with donations still coming in, so we printed the banner which says ‘Uitenhage welcomes the RWC 2019 Champs’ as well as other A3 posters.”

He said the festivities, which would include live music and a few food stalls, would start at 10am.

Fortunately, regardless of whether or not Bay residents will be at the “four way”, rugby supporters eager to be part of the Bay leg of the Springbok Trophy Tour will be spoilt for choice on Sunday.

Ample opportunity exists to see the Boks during two stops at Port Elizabeth City Hall and Greenacres Shopping Centre respectively.

Between the two stops the Boks’ bus parade will move through several suburbs and areas.

The trophy tour will start at Vuyisile Mini Square at the City Hall at 9am, where mayor Mongameli Bobani will welcome Kolisi, coach Rassie Erasmus and the rest of the squad during a short official engagement.