'Cheap' or true love? Proposal at KFC splits Mzansi
The viral KFC proposal video has garnered a flood of Twitter reactions as scores congratulated and even offered gifts to the couple.
KFC shared the video on Thursday via its official Twitter page, and asked residents from the Vaal to help it locate the couple.
Refilwe Ntuku of KFC said, “Please join us as we try to do something special for the happy couple.”
Along with the well wishers were some haters, who criticised the man for “not putting enough effort” into his proposal.
A couple seen getting engaged in a KFC vaal outlet on November 6 2019 has gone viral.
Most tweeps made sure not to let the negative comments thrive and quickly came to the his defence.
One tweep, Nonhlanhla Gasa, cautioned against making relationships about money and said, “Honestly, I wouldn't care where my man proposes. It could be at a taxi rank for all I care. Some of you ladies really put unnecessary pressure on these men.”
Others also made their feelings known through memes and messages on Twitter.
Y'all shaming a couple for staying in their lane? Stop imposing your standards on other people. #KFCProposal— Memza (@_Memza_) November 7, 2019
It seems some South African women want to show off. Whether it be a proposal or a wedding. It's all about showing off. That's why the marriage does not last.— Zanokhanyo (@Zanokha46996854) November 7, 2019
Note: I said Some.#KFCProposal
Proposed at kfc she cheap ????? #KFCProposal https://t.co/YzLucouhHm pic.twitter.com/0iPOxxJYU2— S'bu Zulu! (@Ngazibini_) November 7, 2019
#KFCProposal when you find the couple kindly let them know we will cater hookah for free at their wedding and also custom design their water bottles. Love is a beautiful thing pic.twitter.com/trbZEqxRAS— Hubbly Square (@HubblySquare) November 8, 2019
Honestly I wouldn't care where my boyfriend proposes,it could be at a taxi rank for all I care. Some of you ladies really put unnecessary pressure on these men #KFCProposal— Nonhlanhla Gasa (@AthenaTheGreats) November 7, 2019
I'm not accepting no proposal over streetwise 2 le fanta grape. #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/pL5wX1zD5I— heiress (@Ndivhu_Mutula) November 7, 2019
It funny to see people who can't even afford KFC ice cream laugh at someone who propose at KFC. Some of you will die single without experiencing how being proposed feels like. You all now think Instagram life it a normal thing. You all Mentally Damaged.#KFCProposal #proposal pic.twitter.com/nMu1FAAR4p— Politics Analysts ?? (@CPhungwayo) November 7, 2019
Dear God I see what you do for others can i get a proposal even if its at Ali,s tuck shop bathong siyaguga #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/xQOywAgRER— EZAMAGUGU?? (@Magugu_Rubs) November 7, 2019
Suddenly everything, love and affection must quantified in rands and cents. She assumes the man is broke & is immediately disgusted...what if that's where they first met? Sentimental significance is the cornerstone of romance. #KFCProposal— Njabulo Nene (@NjabuloSeh) November 7, 2019
Please let me know if they need their wedding cards/invitations & collateral designed. Will Glady do it on the house > @cmindspace #KFCProposal https://t.co/8RqWLUC22c— Joe Human (@joe_human_) November 8, 2019
#KFCProposal The guy that proposed is the sweetest ?yol can laugh and say why at kfc and not somewhere fancy ??♀️love is easy and simple stop instilling your standards on other people when they are happy pic.twitter.com/RFFG3ZSmut— IG: afri_kayla (@Afri_kayla) November 7, 2019