News

'Cheap' or true love? Proposal at KFC splits Mzansi

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 08 November 2019
Social media has a ton of opinions on the KFC proposal.
Social media has a ton of opinions on the KFC proposal.
Image: Twitter/@KFCZA

The viral KFC proposal video has garnered a flood of Twitter reactions as scores congratulated and even offered gifts to the couple.

KFC shared the video on Thursday via its official Twitter page, and asked residents from the Vaal to help it locate the couple.

Refilwe Ntuku of KFC said,  “Please join us as we try to do something special for the happy couple.”

Along with the well wishers were some haters, who criticised the man for “not putting enough effort” into his proposal.

A couple seen getting engaged in a KFC vaal outlet on November 6 2019 has gone viral.

Most tweeps made sure not to let the negative comments thrive and quickly came to the his defence.

One tweep, Nonhlanhla Gasa, cautioned against making relationships about money and said, “Honestly, I wouldn't care where my man proposes. It could be at a taxi rank for all I care. Some of you ladies really put unnecessary pressure on these men.”

Others also made their feelings known through memes and messages on Twitter.

Latest Videos

Streetwise 2 and a proposal: A couple seen getting engaged in a KFC
Sheep Shearing Demonstration with World Champion Mayenzeke Shweni

Most Read

X