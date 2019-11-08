WATCH | Boks captain Siya Kolisi helps with emergency procedures demo on flight to Durban

Mzansi is well aware of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's prowess on the rugby field, but passengers on board a FlySafair flight to Durban got to see his lighter side when he helped flight attendants demonstrate the on-board safety procedure and protocols.

In a video that was tweeted by SA Rugby, Kolisi is seen standing in the passageway pointing out emergency exits and floor level lights while an attendant is doing her job.