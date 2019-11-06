It's official: Arena Holdings is the new owner of The Herald

Lebashe Investment Group chairman Tshepo Mahloele on Wednesday unveiled the new name of the company that will house the media assets of the company formerly owned by Tiso Blackstar Group.

The new company will be called Arena Holdings.

The founders of Lebashe Investment Group are Mahloele, Jabu Moleketi and Warren Wheatley.

Formerly known as Tiso Blackstar Group, its media divisions include the Sunday Times, TimesLIVE, Times Select, Business Day, BusinessLIVE, The Herald, HeraldLIVE, Daily Dispatch, DispatchLIVE and Sowetan and SowetanLIVE.

The unveiling of the new name comes after Tiso Blackstar Group announced in June it had sold its print, broadcasting and content businesses in SA, Ghana and Kenya to Lebashe Investment Group for R1.05bn.