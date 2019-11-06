From holidaymakers to hostages
A family of four held captive by a group of child soldiers on a foreign island is not an unlikely film plot, but virtually unbelievable as a real-life story.
However, it was the chilling reality for an East London family who found themselves caught up as pawns in the Mozambican civil war for 49 days in 1990...
