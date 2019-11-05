Threats derail council meeting

Threatening text messages to councillors and the refusal by ANC branches to work with the DA once again derailed the motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani on Monday.



The threats led to the ANC and AIC withdrawing their signatures during the meeting from the petition that had been submitted previously to speaker Buyelwa Mafaya, calling for a debate to oust Bobani...

