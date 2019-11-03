PE police shoot two in robbery incidents

A suspected robber was shot and two others were arrested after a high-speed car chase on the outskirts of Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday morning.

According to police, the chase stemmed from an armed robbery in the Fort Beaufort/Adelaide area.

The gang allegedly held the postmaster of Adelaide hostage at his home in Fort Beaufort early on Friday.

This is the second police-related shooting and car chase in the Bay in less than 24 hours, with one suspect shot dead in the first incident.

Officials confirmed that, in the latest incident, the robbers forced the postmaster to surrender his keys and security codes for the safe before tying him up and going to the post office.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said the postmaster was robbed at his home in the early hours.

Kinana said the 35-year-old was at his home in New Location, Ford Beaufort, when the four men knocked on the front door.

“Upon opening the door, he was overpowered by three males who tied him up and held him hostage at gunpoint.

“The suspects demanded the business keys [for the post office] as well as the pin code to enter the building.

“The suspects fled with two cellphones.”

The postmaster alerted a community member and the police were informed.

Kinana said officers headed to the post office in Stringfellow Street, Adelaide, where they found the front door open.

An undisclosed amount of money had been taken from the safe.

By 11am a tip-off was received and the suspects’ car spotted by Flying Squad on the N2, near Kinkelbos, heading towards the Bay.

An official said a car chase ensued and the vehicle was forced to stop along the N2.

One suspect was shot and wounded by police while two others fled into the surrounding bushes, but were later arrested.

“A fourth suspect has, however, escaped and is still being sought by the police,” the official said.

The two in custody are aged 41 and 28.

One of the firearms allegedly used in the robbery was also recovered and money, believed to have been stolen during the robbery, was found in the car.

The wounded suspect was taken to hospital for treatment.

The N2 shooting came just 24 hours after a suspected robber was shot and killed after an alleged attempt to shoot at police on Thursday morning.

Officials said the shooting took place after a robbery at 11.30am, when two men in a Mazda Etude robbed a person in Deal Party, Port Elizabeth.

“The vehicle was spotted [racing] down the M17 towards Motherwell,” an official said.

“Attempts to get the vehicle to stop were futile.

“The chase ensued until the car pulled over in Tyinira Road, Motherwell.

“Two suspects jumped out of the car and ran into the bushes.”

A police dog managed to tackle one suspect, and the second suspect was shot and killed after allegedly pointing a firearm at the police, the official said.