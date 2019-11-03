Three shot, killed in Bethelsdorp attacks

Three people were shot and killed in separate murders in the Bethelsdorp area on Saturday morning.

Police say it is unclear if the murders are gang-related but that would form part of the investigation.

Denovan Peters, 25, was killed shortly before 8am on Saturday.

According to police his body was found lying in an open veld between Lodewyk Avenue and Laurence Erasmus Drive in Bethelsdorp.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Peters, who lived in Brandon Street, Bloemendal, had been shot in the head. He was last seen at about 7.45 on Friday evening leaving his house.

Police suspect he had been executed.

The murder comes after Clement Mila, 31, was killed at about 3am.

Naidu said Mila had been walking with a group of friends in Gloria Street in Extension 36 when an unidentified suspect started shooting.

“The group scattered and the deceased was shot multiple times,” she said.

Others in the group managed to escape.

Three hours earlier, Sherry-Anne April, 22, was gunned down in Lingelihle Street in Kwanoxolo. Naidu said April, from Siyazama Street in Booysen Park, Bethelsdorp, was found in the street dead in the street.

Authorities confirmed she had been shot in the head. Naidu added that April was seen leaving her house at about 11pm on Friday.

Three separate cases of murder are being investigated.