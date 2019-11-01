WATCH | Rescue of man who fell seven floors while 'fleeing cops'

A man was allegedly fleeing from police during a drugs bust when he fell from the 7th floor of a high-rise building on Margaret Mncadi Avenue near Johnson Lane in Durban on Friday morning.

The critically injured man then had to be lowered to the ground floor on a specialised stretcher during a high-angle rescue.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said a multidisciplinary operation led by officers from the provincial drug and firearm unit was conducted at a building on Margaret Mncadi Avenue [Victoria Embankment] in the Durban city centre at 5am.

“Police officers penetrated the building and an occupant attempted to flee from police by jumping from the 7th floor. He sustained severe injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention,” he said.