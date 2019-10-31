UK charity workers died on impact, postmortem reveals

The three UK charity workers who were killed earlier this week when the bakkie they were in plunged into the Swartkops River died on impact.

The postmortem, which was done on Thursday morning, indicated that Britons Susanna Naylor, 54, her husband, Christopher, 58, and charity co-founder Miranda Harris, 66, died from blunt force trauma — either caused by the impact when the bakkie hit the bridge barrier or when the vehicle plunged into the water — and did not drown.

This was confirmed by an official who is not authorised to speak to the media. The official postmortem report will be handed to detectives for their investigation.

Harris’s husband, Peter, survived the crash but is unconscious and in a critical condition in St George’s Hospital.

Two of Peter’s children have since arrived in Port Elizabeth to be by his bedside.