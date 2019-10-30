British charity workers die in Port Elizabeth crash
Tributes have been pouring in from across the globe for three UK citizens who perished in a horror car crash in Port Elizabeth on Monday afternoon.
Messages from Lebanon, Singapore, Nigeria, SA and the UK, among others, showed the effect British charity workers Susanna Naylor, 54, her husband, Christopher, 58, and charity founder Miranda Harris, 66, had on those who knew them...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.