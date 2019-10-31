Moves for Eastern Cape DNA lab on track

Tests are being done to verify if the East London IDZ is a suitable site for a DNA lab for the Eastern Cape.

A statement from the office of the premier, after a meeting of the executive council on Wednesday, said the provincial cabinet had received an update that the police were speeding up the process.

“As part of responding to the increasing rape, gender-based violence and femicide cases in the province, the provincial government is working with police minister [Bheki Cele] to set up a DNA lab at the East London IDZ.

“The province does not have a complete DNA lab and samples for DNA tests are sent to the neighbouring provinces, something that delays adjudication of cases,” the statement read.

“At its meeting, the executive council received a report indicating that the South African Police Services is speeding up the process of establishing a complete DNA lab in the province and moves are afoot to conclude tests being done to verify the suitability of the chosen site for this DNA lab.

“The executive council welcomed this update, saying it will help in speeding up the conclusion of rape, gender-based violence and femicide cases.”