Garden of Lights organiser rubbishes scam rumours

PREMIUM

The organiser of the Christmas Luminosity and Market event on Saturday rubbished rumours of the Port Elizabeth event being a scam, calling it “competitive slander”.



The Christmas-themed event, set for December 6-8 at Victoria Park, launched with a scaled-down display of what festivalgoers have been promised for the main event...

