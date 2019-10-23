Mother and two young children missing in Herolds Bay

A huge search is under way in Herolds Bay near George after a mother and her two children disappeared while out for a “quick walk” on the beachfront on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, social media posts asking for help in locating the family went viral.

George police, as well as several residents, have joined the search.

Police in the Western and Eastern Cape have also been informed.

Heidi Scheepers, 35, took her two children, a six-year-old girl and two-year-old boy, to the beachfront in Herolds Bay for a walk at about 6pm.

When they failed to return home by 7pm, Scheepers's husband raised the alarm.