Flashback: What Mmusi Maimane said when he was elected in PE

As speculation mounts that DA leader Mmusi Maimane is set to step down as leader of the party, we take a look back at what he said on 10 May 2015 when he was elected in Port Elizabeth:

Just moments after being named the new DA leader, Mmusi Maimane laid down the law, warning that South Africa’s biggest opposition party was no place for racists or homophobes.

In an emotive inaugural speech in Port Elizabeth, Maimane also warned that there was no room in the DA for those who sought to divide it instead of working to achieve its first objective of winning the country’s metropolitan municipalities, one by one.

His election at the federal congress, as the youngest and first black DA leader, marked a historic shift in South Africa’s political landscape.

Eastern Cape leader Athol Trollip was elected the party’s federal chairman.

On the podium at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre, Maimane set the tone for his tenure as leader, saying that the goal was for the DA to wrest control from the ANC and to govern South Africa.

First up was Nelson Mandela Bay, the biggest city in a province he repeatedly referred to as “home”.

Speaking in isiXhosa – the language spoken by the majority of voters in the Bay – Maimane started his speech on a charm offensive, tracing his Xhosa lineage to his mother, a daughter of the Sidloyi clan, born in Cofimvaba.

Then he began his campaign for next year’s local government elections.

“Next year, I want to be able to say in parliament that it is [still] in a city governed by the DA,” he said.

“I want to say that President Jacob Zuma’s office at the Union Buildings is in a city, Tshwane, governed by the DA.

“Most importantly, I want to say that the municipality named after Nelson Mandela will be in a place governed by the DA.

“We can even win power in Johannesburg, our country’s economic heartland.

“When we leave Port Elizabeth today, every step we take will be one step closer to the Union Buildings,” Maimane said to loud cheers from the 1,400 delegates.

He appealed directly to the large, poor majority of South Africans the DA has battled to completely win over from the ANC.

“I know the difference that opportunity can make to a person’s life,” the new DA leader said.

“Like many people living in Gauteng, my parents were migrant labourers who had come to eGoli in search of a better life.

“My mother was raised in the Eastern Cape with six siblings.

“My father, landless and jobless, came from the former Bophuthatswana in the 1960s to settle in Kagiso on the West Rand.

“My parents worked hard to give us the opportunities they never had.

“I went to a state school in Roodeport and did well enough to get into university.”