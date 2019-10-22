NWU mourns after lecturer found dead in 'freak accident' on campus

Students and staff at the North West University (NWU) are mourning the death of a mathematics lecturer, who allegedly fell into a trench at the university's Potchefstroom campus.

Rudi van de Venter’s body was discovered by security personnel on Saturday.

“The university community is quite shocked and saddened at the loss of Mr Venter, especially in such a freak accident,” NWU spokesperson Louis Jacobs said.

The trench was dug last week and had been “properly cordoned”, said Jacobs.

“We are unfortunately not able to indicate or speculate on what might have transpired. When the body was found, police were immediately called. More details will be revealed in the investigations,” he said.