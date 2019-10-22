Vatiswa Ndara confirms Muvhango exit — but denies she was 'difficult'

Vatiswa said there were all sorts of rumours about her doing the rounds, but made it clear that she was not bothered by this.

“If you were to speak to the producers that I worked with and ask them how I'm difficult, I don’t even think even a single person would say a thing. There's rumours that I throw tantrums and I hold up production; there's never been one production that has ever stopped because I was throwing a tantrum,” she said.

She added that she was fed up with the accusations and had better things to focus on.

Just weeks ago, Vatiswa shook the nation when she penned a six-page open letter to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, highlighting the alleged exploitation at Ferguson Films.

Her letter sparked a huge debate on social media, with many slamming Shona and Connie Ferguson.

The Fergusons hit back at the letter, labelling it “misguided, misdirected and misleading”. They also said it was a “ploy to defame and tarnish” their reputation.

Vatiswa told TshisaLIVE at the time that many people thought she was out to get the Fergusons, but that was not the case. She explained that when she was approached with an offer for filming the third season of iGazi, which she found unacceptable, she decided that enough was enough.

“When I was offered R110,000, I thought, 'It looks like I am moving backwards in my life if I am going to go into a project that will not give me financial rewards or satisfaction,' — and people in the industry are not getting that.”