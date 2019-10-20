Vote counting delays announcement of DA federal council chair.

The announcement for the DA’s newly elected Federal Council chairperson has been delayed as counting of the votes is not yet completed.

The 155 delegates, who are still locked in a meeting, this morning voted for their preferred candidate who will be replacing James Selfe.

Former DA leader Helen Zille, Federal chairperson Athol Trollip, Federal Council deputy chairperson Thomas Walters and Federal deputy chairperson Mike Waters are all vying for the position.

“The briefing likely to be delayed. The agenda is moving slower than anticipated,” said Party spokesperson Mabine Seabe.

SowetanLIVE understands that although the voting was completed early this morning, the counting was still ongoing.

The delegates were also still debating the organisational review report that has reportedly recommended that party leader Mmusi Maimane steps down and called for an early congress.

Maimane used his speech at the opening of the Federal Council meeting yesterday to call for the same early elective congress.

“Part of the announcements he made was to reiterate the proposal for the Federal Council to consider an early congress but also to move towards a policy conference that Federal Council will need to take a decision on going forward,” said DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi.