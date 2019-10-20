Politics

BREAKING | Helen Zille wins vote top DA job

By TimesLIVE - 20 October 2019
Helen Zille on Sunday won a key vote for the position of DA federal council chair.
Image: DONNA WATSON

Former DA leader Helen Zille on Sunday was named as the party's new federal council chair.

The vote was undertaken after a two-day meeting of the federal council in Johannebsurg at the weekend. Zille replaces James Selfe, who announced in June he was stepping down this year.

She beat against current DA federal chairman, Athol Trollip, his deputy and former deputy chief whip, Mike Waters, and deputy chairperson of the federal council Thomas Walters.

National SA spokesman Solly Malatsi tweeted the outcome on Sunday shortly after 12.15pm.

This is a developing story.

