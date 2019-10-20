BREAKING | Helen Zille wins vote top DA job

Former DA leader Helen Zille on Sunday was named as the party's new federal council chair.

The vote was undertaken after a two-day meeting of the federal council in Johannebsurg at the weekend. Zille replaces James Selfe, who announced in June he was stepping down this year.

She beat against current DA federal chairman, Athol Trollip, his deputy and former deputy chief whip, Mike Waters, and deputy chairperson of the federal council Thomas Walters.

National SA spokesman Solly Malatsi tweeted the outcome on Sunday shortly after 12.15pm.

This is a developing story.