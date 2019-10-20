'Multiple fatalities' feared as taxi rolls 1km down embankment near Durban
Emergency services in Durban had to walk about 2km down a steep embankment to get to the scene of a horrific taxi crash on Sunday morning.
The accident, which took place in the Inanda Dam area, west of Durban, has resulted in fears of "multiple fatalities".
Rescue workers and paramedics were still trying struggling to access the scene to assess the extent of the injuries and deaths by midday - but initial reports suggested that at least five people had died.
Footage from the Lenmed 1 Aeromedical Helicopter shows the scene of a horror taxi crash in the Inanda Dam area, west of Durban, on Sunday. Fears of “multiple fatalities”.— Matthew Savides (@matthewsavides) October 20, 2019
? @rescuecare pic.twitter.com/Jz5KcxhtQe
According to Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care paramedics, medics were being forced to trek the rocky 2km route to reach the taxi.
“The taxi left the roadway and rolled down the embankment. They [emergency services] have to walk [to the scene] as there is no access by road to get to where the taxi is.”
The Lenmed 1 Aeromedical helicopter has been deployed to the scene. A video taken from the chopper showed the wreckage lying amid the greenery.
Police were also on the scene.
This is a developing story.