'Multiple fatalities' feared as taxi rolls 1km down embankment near Durban

Emergency services in Durban had to walk about 2km down a steep embankment to get to the scene of a horrific taxi crash on Sunday morning.

The accident, which took place in the Inanda Dam area, west of Durban, has resulted in fears of "multiple fatalities".

Rescue workers and paramedics were still trying struggling to access the scene to assess the extent of the injuries and deaths by midday - but initial reports suggested that at least five people had died.