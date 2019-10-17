Mohair worth millions plundered in hijacking

A consignment of Mohair valued at between R1.2m and R2.5m was stolen during a late-night hijacking in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

The vehicle was the second mohair delivery truck hijacked in the Bay since the middle of September, bringing total losses to almost R5m.

The robberies have sparked concern that syndicates are targeting mohair delivery trucks en route to depots.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said in Wednesday’s incident, the truck, transporting 55 bales of mohair and travelling from Komani to the Bay to make a delivery, was hijacked at about 11pm.

“The driver took the Uitenhage off-ramp from the M4.

“As he stopped at the red traffic light, at the Uitenhage Road and Algoa Road intersection, a white VW Polo pulled in front of him.

“Two men with firearms got out of the vehicle and held [up] the truck driver at gunpoint,” she said.

“He was forced out of the truck into the Polo where he was then blindfolded.

“The suspects then drove off with the truck, while he was driven around in the Polo for about three hours before being dropped off in Kwazakhele.”

“He managed to ask someone where he was and they guided him to the Kwazakhele Police Station where the alert was sent out to all operational vehicles.”

By 3.30am on Thursday, the truck had been recovered — abandoned and missing its cargo — in Zono Street, Zwide.

SA exports about 2.2-million kilograms of mohair each year. Its mohair industry is worth R1.5bn.

Mohair SA spokesperson Riaan Marais said theft of the silk-like yarn produced by Angora goats had been on the increase over the past few years.

“Until now the biggest problem was mohair being stolen out of sheds on farms shortly after the goats were [sheared],” he said.

“However, this is not the first time a vehicle carrying mohair has been targeted and we are concerned that this could become a trend.”

On September 19, a mohair consignment valued at about R2.4m was hijacked on the R75 between Uitenhage and Despatch.

Police are investigating whether the two hijackings are linked.

Marias said it was difficult to sell stolen mohair because each bale had a producer number and could be traced back to the specific farm supplier.

“Buyers and brokers are aware of this and have committed to only buy mohair that can be traced back to the source.

“Therefore any mohair without a producer number should immediately raise a red flag,” he said.