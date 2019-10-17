Eskom warns of load-shedding all day on Thursday

The rotational power cuts were needed because the electricity system had become “severely constrained”, the statement said.

“We understand the inconvenience that comes with load-shedding and want to assure our customers and South Africans at large that our objective is not to implement load-shedding; if necessary, to do so at minimal levels with as much predictability as possible,” Mabuza said.

Eskom said “unplanned breakdowns” were responsible for the latest bout of load-shedding.

“We wish to assure South Africans that we continue to double our efforts to restore secure energy supply,” the statement read.