Stay calm and keep perspective during final exams

The next few weeks are going to be a whirlwind for the Matric Class of 2019, as they cram in their final exam prep while trying to remain calm, collected and focused ahead of each assessment.

Sifiso Mnisi, head of programme: faculty of humanities at The Independent Institute of Education — SA’s largest private higher education institution — said this was a tall order given the mountains of work they had to conquer, while also juggling the admin of ensuring they do not drop the ball on any of their subjects.

“It goes without saying that you should now be revising as best you can, to ensure you perform as well as possible when final assessment time rolls around,” he said.

“However, all the preparation in the world will count for little if you are in a state of mental disarray and don’t have a handle on doubts and anxieties that may creep in.”

Mnisi said there were three specific times when fear and panic could take hold during the coming weeks, and each of these situations should be identified, faced and dealt with so that equilibrium could be restored in the minds of pupils.

He identified the three areas as:

1. In the weeks and days before exams, as time to revise runs out;

2. During exams, when it can be hard to determine where attention should be focused; and

3. In the actual exam room.

“First, we advise parents and pupils to always, always, keep a sense of perspective, and for pupils to keep doing their best, knowing that no matter what happens, there will always be options.

“So don’t at this stage waste valuable emotional energy thinking about the ‘what ifs’. Banish these concerns from your mind, and resolve to cross future bridges when you get to them.

“Your focus should now be squarely on revision and preparing to sit for exams, not concerns about the future,” he said.

He said it was important to remember that the best antidote to anxiety was action.

“Don’t forget how much work you have already put in, and trust the process. If you are having particular concerns about a certain subject, make time to complete another past paper, or chat through your concerns with your teacher.

“And don’t let your fear turn into procrastination because you can’t face the mountain of work you still want to get through,” Mnisi said.

“If you feel yourself starting to breathe rapidly, become light-headed or like you are out of your depth and can’t do this, recognise what is going on and take back control.

“Understand that you are panicking, and regain your focus.

“Then resolve to do as well as possible on this paper and to do what you can. Again, action is the antidote to anxiety.”

Mnisi said the final exams were not only a test of knowledge, but also of mettle under pressure.

“A calm and focused mind is one of your strongest weapons.

“By keeping the big picture in mind while ensuring you are as well prepared as possible, you will be able to perform to the best of your ability.”