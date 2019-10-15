WATCH | Wandering elephant relocated to Mt Camdeboo

Four days ago he was going to be shot but on Tuesday, thanks to an extraordinary flurry of eco-co-operation, Harry the wandering Blaauwbosch bull elephant was saved.



He was shot with a tranquillising dart from a helicopter by wildlife vet Dr William Fowlds, and little more than an hour later he was on his feet in the back of a truck on his way to his new home at the foot of the Sneeuberg...

