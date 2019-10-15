New lift-club app helps cut costs of work travel

It is carpooling, but with a bunch of strangers.

That is the idea behind a new cellphone application that has been developed to help commuters to reduce the cost of travel.

Lifti, co-founded by Tshepo Seeletso and Tshepo Rox Sikwane, provides people with an affordable way of getting to and from work.

The app is only operational in Johannesburg but there are plans to introduce it to other cities.

The founders said it was not a way for drivers to earn a living, but rather for passengers to share fuel costs, while also helping the vehicle owner to defray maintenance costs and repayments.

Seeletso said the app had partnered with KIA Motors to promote the benefits of shared mobility.

“KIA is an automotive company that not only supports start-ups like Lifti, but also cares about how people move from point A to B,” he said.

“They want to help people who may not have cars today to get to work without hassles, while they save money to become KIA customers in the future.”

The app recently received the Smarter Mobility AfricaAward for providing a mobility solution that would help alleviate some of the transport challenges faced by commuters.

As a safety measure, drivers and passengers are verified using their ID numbers.

To find a ride, passengers enter their desired pickup and drop-off locations. They then receive suggestions of possible matches travelling in the same direction at the same or similar time and select who they would like to ride with.

Passengers can choose between one-off and recurring trips.

They can also send a message with pickup instructions.

Once passengers arrive safely at their destination, they pay the driver securely via the app and provide a rating.

Drivers can also rate their passengers.