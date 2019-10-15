WATCH | Smoke billows as MultiChoice building burns

A building at the MultiChoice offices in Randburg, Johannesburg, caught on fire on Tuesday, fire and rescue services said.

Footage of the fire has started circulating on social media, showing thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe confirmed a call was received at about 12.45pm.

Radebe said two fire trucks were quickly on the scene, with a third on its way by about 1.30pm.

“We are still not sure which side of the building the fire broke [out], but firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze,” she said.

No injuries have been reported. Radebe said the building had been evacuated.

This is a developing story.