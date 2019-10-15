Dr Mthembeni Tebelele withdraws defamation case

A Port Elizabeth doctor accused on social media by three young women of having fondled patients at his KwaDwesi surgery has opted not to proceed with a defamation claim against his accusers.



Dr Mthembeni Tebelele, a popular general practitioner and health matters radio talk show host, filed his notice of withdrawal with the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday...

