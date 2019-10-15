Bluewater Bay flower-box murder plot

Details of family feud and cover-up emerge in court papers

A business deal gone wrong between cousins, two of whom have since married each other, was revealed as the suspected reason behind the bizarre murder of a Bluewater Bay man, whose body was discovered in a concrete flower box at his residence years after he had been reported missing.



Details of the family feud, the drastic cover-up and a gardener’s gruesome discovery of the businessman’s decomposed body emerged for the first time in an indictment before the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday...

