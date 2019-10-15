Bluewater Bay flower-box murder plot
Details of family feud and cover-up emerge in court papers
A business deal gone wrong between cousins, two of whom have since married each other, was revealed as the suspected reason behind the bizarre murder of a Bluewater Bay man, whose body was discovered in a concrete flower box at his residence years after he had been reported missing.
Details of the family feud, the drastic cover-up and a gardener’s gruesome discovery of the businessman’s decomposed body emerged for the first time in an indictment before the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.