Sentencing of ex-cop, wife killer Mlungisi Tsitsi postponed

PREMIUM

Alleged delay tactics in the trial of a former police officer convicted of ordering a hit on his policewoman wife marred court proceedings on Monday.



The Port Elizabeth High Court postponed the matter further to allow Mlungisi Tsitsi and his co-accused time to consider their options...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.