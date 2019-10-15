Sentencing of ex-cop, wife killer Mlungisi Tsitsi postponed
Alleged delay tactics in the trial of a former police officer convicted of ordering a hit on his policewoman wife marred court proceedings on Monday.
The Port Elizabeth High Court postponed the matter further to allow Mlungisi Tsitsi and his co-accused time to consider their options...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.