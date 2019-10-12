Man drowns after fishing boat capsizes near Noordhoek

A Port Elizabeth man drowned after the fishing boat he was on capsized near the Noordhoek Ski boat club on Saturday morning.

The body of Shaun Oosthuizen, 37, was recovered shortly after.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Oosthuizen was fishing with three friends at the time of the incident.

“The group departed from the Noordhoek Ski Boat Club at about 5am. On returning to the club at about 9am the skipper logged a radio call for assistance stating that the boat, uShaka, had mechanical problems. The boat capsized close to shore a short while later,” she said.

“All four managed to hold on to the capsized boat. Two managed to swim to shore while Oosthuizen and the skipper clutched to the boat.

“It is believed that Oosthuizen lost his grip and drifted away. By this stage the skipper had begun swimming to shore.”

Naidu said Oosthuizen was declared dead on the scene, shortly after NSRI rescue swimmers recovered his body.

In another unrelated incident, the decomposed body of a man was found on the rocks near Willows Resort Gate 4 along Marine Drive on Friday morning.

“The body was found by a cleaner working at Willows who then alerted police,” she said.

Naidu appealed to anyone with information on the man's identity to contact Warrant Officer Deon Vermaak on 041 5045019