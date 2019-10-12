Ireland shrug off red card to thrash Samoa and reach RWC quarterfinals

Ireland played with 14 men for 50 minutes but still eased into the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with a seven-try 47-5 demolition of ragged Samoa in their final Pool A match on Saturday.

Centre Bundee Aki became the seventh player to be shown a red card at the tournament when he went for a high tackle on Samoa flyhalf Ulupano Seuteni in the 29th minute at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium but Ireland were 21-5 up by that stage.

Flyhalf Johnny Sexton grabbed a brace of tries, earning the bonus point that secured their passage to the last eight with his second just before halftime.

Skipper Rory Best, prop Tadgh Furlong, fullback Jordan Larmour, number eight CJ Stander and winger Andrew Conway also crossed for the Irish.

“After the Japan game we knew that 10 points would do us and we've done that over the last two games,” Best said.

“I think it shows a bit about the character of a side when you go a man down.

“We're in the quarterfinals and whatever happens tomorrow happens.”

Fukuoka escaped the violent storm that forced the cancellation of Saturday's other two matches but Typhoon Hagibis could still prevent Japan playing Scotland on Sunday to decide if Ireland next face the champion All Blacks or SA.