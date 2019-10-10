WATCH | How quickly criminals gain access to your home

It took about 30 seconds for robbers to break a remote sliding gate and gain access to a property in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg.

CCTV footage on social media shows a white Audi pulling up to the gate just after 11am on Tuesday.

A man gets out from the driver's side and tries to lift the gate, before heading back to the car to fetch what seems to be a crowbar.

Within seconds he breaks the gate and calls occupants from the car to open it.

A second video, from a different angle, shows four men running on to the property.

Seconds later, they flee.

Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said police arrived on the scene, but the owner declined to open a case, adding that nothing was stolen and no-one was injured.

Dlamini urged residents who find themselves in similar situations to open a case to help police track down criminals.