Bafana Bafana received a shot in the arm on Thursday as superstar Percy Tau was declared fit to face Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Tau did not take part in the warm-up match against Chippa United‚ which ended in a 1-1 draw at the match venue on Thursday.

But South Africa team doctor Thulani Ngwenya delivered the news regarding the Club Brugge striker after training‚ and it is bound to please both team management and fans.

“We have rested Percy Tau today‚” Ngwenya said after the friendly.

“He is not injured he is recovering from an injury‚ so it was just a precautionary rest.

"Medically‚ I have cleared him for selection‚ so it will be up to the coach if he plays on Sunday or not.

“Otherwise‚ Dean Furman and Lebo Mothiba were also rested [before Wednesday] but Dean played today. So‚ we are free from injuries at the moment.”