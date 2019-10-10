Slain Thuto Tiro student's mother attends school memorial service for her son

The memorial service of Tshepo Mpahle is currently under way at Thuto Tiro Comprehensive School in Zone 10, Sebokeng south of Johannesburg.

Parents and pupils have gathered at the school's assembly hall.

Tshepo, 14, was stabbed to death by a classmate on Tuesday.

It was reported that Tshepo and the 15-year-old suspect were playing in the grade 9 class when he was stabbed in the chest with a pair of scissors.

He took his last breath in the school's sickroom while still waiting for emergency personnel.

Tshepo's mother Dikeledi, 44, is among the people attending the memorial service. Grief is written all over her face as those in attendance are singing church hymns. Different church groups are also among the people attending the memorial service.