Umalusi ready to support new General Education Certificate after evaluation.

Umalusi has announced that it supports the idea of a General Education Certificate (GEC).

The Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training on Thursday morning said this was provided that the idea was properly understood as a transitional qualification rather than an exit qualification. This was said when the council announced its state of readiness for the upcoming matric exams.

Umalusi's CEO Mafu Ramoketsi said one of the advantages of the GEC is that it could provide valuable national data to gauge the performance of our education system.

"However, Umalusi will firstly evaluate the GEC qualification and then issue a formal statement on the outcome of that process,” Ramoketsi said.