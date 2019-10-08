'Fired' officials pitch up for work

Meanwhile, Mpongwana’s decisions sent some coalition partners and the opposition scrambling to draw up a petition for speaker Buyelwa Mafaya to hold an urgent special council meeting for the mayor’s removal.The ANC, DA, COPE, ACDP, EFF, AIC and Patriotic Alliance all want Bobani to step down.

ANC regional task team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula said Bobani was a “madman”.

“Bobani is a mad madman. He’s a lunatic. He is a senseless man who has no reasonable sense,” Nqakula said.“As a coalition partner, we were not consulted – and there is no justification for what he’s done.

“He’s hell-bent on collapsing the city. His behaviour is highly treasonous.”He said the ANC would not rubber-stamp any of Bobani’s decisions in council.

“He must be held personally liable for all these decisions, including that of [appointing] [Mpongwana], because we do not recognise her appointment.

“Bobani must go as a matter of urgency. Some coalition partners are in the process of petitioning for a council meeting to be held [urgently],” Nqakula said.

DA caucus leader Athol Trollip said the appointment of Kramer as acting chief financial officer was indicative of Bobani’s desperation.

By law, a CFO is required to have senior management experience, which Kramer lacks.

As a senior accountant, he is meant to report to a deputy director, but he has been parachuted three tiers up – which means his bosses now report to him.

“This is becoming a pattern now,” Trollip said.

“Bobani is appointing people into the most senior positions of the municipality who are patently not qualified.“It is obviously so they can do his bidding.

“He is running the municipality as if it is his sole Pty Ltd.”

PA councillor Marlon Daniels said: “It is disturbing that there is someone in that critical position who is deranged – it is beyond any sober-minded person’s logic or reasoning if we have to decipher all the things that he is doing all by himself, without consulting coalition partners, and this is to the detriment of the residents of the metro.”

Daniels said he had handed over a petition for Bobani’s removal to the other coalition partners to sign.

“There is no other way that we can deal with the elephant in the room.“All parties need to get together and facilitate Bobani’s removal,” he said.

EFF regional chair Ngawethu Madaka said: “All these decisions are illegal and we don’t recognise them.“We will not ratify those decisions [in the council].

“Whoever has taken those decisions will have to account and will have to pay for any wasteful expenditure.”

Deputy mayor Thsonono Buyeye, of the AIC, said: “Any decisions taken by the acting city manager [Mpongwana], I don’t recognise."

Buyeye said they had written to Bobani telling him that Mpongwana’s appointment was in conflict with the city’s policy on acting appointments.He said he did not recognise her decision to fire executive directors.

“I won’t comment on things that are done by someone who is appointed illegally.”

The municipality’s policy on acting appointments states: “Unless operational requirements dictate otherwise, acting appointments should be confined to employees reporting directly to the applicable acting position.”

Mpongwana, a deputy director, was also parachuted up three levels to the city manager’s office.

In letters sent to Clay, Qaba, Shaidi and Nqwazi on Monday, Mpongwana said she had received legal advice that their contracts had been extended illegally.

“Accordingly, and pursuant to the legal advice obtained by the municipality, you are hereby notified that your purported extended contract of employment will come to an end with effect by close of business on 7 October 2019,” she wrote.

On February 28, the council extended the contracts of Qaba, Shaidi and Clay on a month-to-month basis until the position is filled.

Clay said he was out of town and had not yet seen his letter, while Shaidi wrote to Mpongwana saying that he would continue working because the council had extended his contract on a month-to-month basis.