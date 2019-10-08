Jacob Zuma sent 'areas of interest' only, says judge Zondo

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has denied the state capture commission furnished former president Jacob Zuma with a set of questions he would be asked when he returned to the stand, instead saying it was a document with “areas of interest” Zuma needed to address.

Zondo, who chairs the commission, was referring to a recent report in Business Day which said the commission had submitted 80 questions to Zuma's legal representatives based on the allegations set out against him. The article, entitled “Zuma to get preview of nuke deal questions”, was published in Business Day on October 4.

Zondo was speaking at the inquiry ahead of Duduzane Zuma's second appearance at the commission on Tuesday.

"In that article, the Business Day says the commission had sent former president Jacob Zuma questions he would be asked when he next appears at the commission.

It referred to the fact that prior to his appearance before the commission last time, the former president had asked that he be furnished with the questions he would be asked once he was on the witness stand, and that I, as chairperson, had made a decision to refuse that he be furnished with questions in advance," Zondo said.

"The article goes on to say the commission had sent Zuma’s lawyers 11 pages with 80 questions.

When you read the whole article, it certainly gives the impression the commission has changed its decision on the question of whether Zuma should be furnished with questions before he appears before the commission.

Since then, I think another newspaper has published the same article.