‘Grade 9 certificate not an exit from school as such’

PREMIUM

Two weeks ago, basic education minister Angie Motshekga revealed the department’s plans to introduce a General Education Certificate, or GEC, for grade 9 as the first exit point from school.



So, what is new? According to Port Elizabeth College principal Khaya Matiso, absolutely nothing...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.