From miscreant to motivator
At the age of nine, she was roaming the streets of Gelvandale with older drug users for company, but today Samantinio Gabriel, 19, holds a college qualification in professional cookery and uses her life story to empower her community.
The youngster, who dreams of one day opening her own restaurant, was in grade 4 at Helenvale Primary School when her teachers and social workers picked up on her behavioural problems...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.