From miscreant to motivator

At the age of nine, she was roaming the streets of Gelvandale with older drug users for company, but today Samantinio Gabriel, 19, holds a college qualification in professional cookery and uses her life story to empower her community.



The youngster, who dreams of one day opening her own restaurant, was in grade 4 at Helenvale Primary School when her teachers and social workers picked up on her behavioural problems...

