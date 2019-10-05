Weapons cache found on East London farm
An Eastern Cape farmer and gun lover has been stripped of his cache of 26 weapons worth R275,000.
The guns were first raided by thieves, but finally the police took the rest on Friday...
An Eastern Cape farmer and gun lover has been stripped of his cache of 26 weapons worth R275,000.
The guns were first raided by thieves, but finally the police took the rest on Friday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.