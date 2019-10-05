Wheelchair user has to wait for two people to take her to a toilet in a mall 1km away

When she wants to relieve herself, wheelchair user Nonkululeko Dziweni has to rely on two people to take her to Mdantsane City Mall, one kilometre away. The toilets in the informal settlement where she lives are not accessible to her.

Dziweni was one of hundreds of Mdantsane residents who voiced complaints during the Buffalo City Metro Municipality mayoral imbizo on Thursday.

Dziweni told mayor Xola Pakati that for the past 22 years she’s been living in a two-room shack in Mathemba Vuso informal settlement.

“You do not know the pain of relying on people to take you to a toilet. And Mdantsane City is far from my house, and do not ask me how I relieve myself at night,” she said, holding back tears.

She said every time there is a mayoral imbizo, Pakati did not speak about Mathemba Vuso and she wanted answers.

Residents agreed with Pakati that there was progress but complained about unfinished housing projects, bad roads, unemployment, ward councillors who are not working with community members, lack of toilets and refuse bags, and the need for electrification of informal settlements.