More of our Matric of the Year finalists

Five of the finalists for The Herald Matric of the Year competition say they are ready to claim the accolade using their knowledge, talent and generous hearts to get them there.

On Thursday, we profiled five of the 10 finalists and the second batch of bright sparks now get their turn.

They are Jada Freeman, 18, of Stirling High School in East London, Julie-Ann Zeta Potgieter, 18, of Collegiate Girls’ High School in Parsons Hill, Marcell Muller, 18, of Pearson High School in Summerstrand, as well as Ricky King, 18, and Sachin Naidoo, 18, both of Grey High School.

The five overachievers are not only prefects at their respective schools, but part of various councils and organisations such as Interact, the Representative Council of Learners and the Junior City Council.

All 10 finalists in the prestigious 2019 competition stand a good chance of taking the title at the awards ceremony to be held at Savages Fine Food Restaurant on October 18.

The awards were launched in 1993, and have become a sought-after accolade open to matric pupils from the Eastern and Southern Cape.

Four of the 10 finalists will be selected to take up the special category awards on the night, namely academic, sport, culture and community work.

A special Excellence Award will be awarded to a deserving matric pupil who excels despite his or her previously disadvantaged background.

The sixth and final prize is allocated to the overall winner of the Matric of the Year title.

A cash prize will be up for grabs for the overall and excellence award winners, with the R50,000 prize to be shared between them.

Besides the cash prize, finalists and the overall winner will receive prizes valued at more than R100,000.